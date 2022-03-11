Search suspended for Kauai surfer who went missing in waters off Rock Quarry Beach

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have suspended the search for a Kauai man who went missing during an evening surf with his son in the waters off Rock Quarry Beach in Kilauea.
Huy Nguyen, 44, went surfing on Monday evening, Mar. 7, with his son at Rock Quarry Beach when he went missing, according to the Kauai Police Department (KPD).
Rescuers began searching around 7:45 p.m. Monday, along the shoreline and in the woods near Rock Quarry Beach.
Crews from the Hanalei, Lihue, and Kaiakea fire stations, Rescue 3, Air 1, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Ocean Safety Bureau, the Kauai Police Department, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) all assisted in the search during the week.
The Coast Guard had a Cutter vessel for 24-hour, around-the-clock, search operations for the full three days, along with helicopter and small vessel searches. The U.S. Navy also helped conducted helicopter searches. Sadly, rescuers saw no sign of Nguyen. The active search was suspended on Thursday afternoon.
“I am sincerely grateful to all of the agencies and individuals who had no hesitation assisting with this operation. This was another extensive search within the time span of one week, where everyone put in an incredible amount of time and effort, especially considering the dangerous surf conditions and strong currents that occur on Kauaʿi’s North Shore during the winter season,” said KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “We offer our sincere condolences to Huy’s family and friends. I understand that he was a beloved family man and a kind community member who will be sorely missed.”
Nguyen was last seen wearing camo shorts. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.