Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 741 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over north Oahu.
The highest rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the
Waianae Range. Intense rainfall cores were moving rapidly
toward the northeast.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Schofield Barracks, Mililani, Kunia,
Waikele, Waialua, Waipahu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Waikane,
Punaluu, Hauula, Aiea, Waiahole, Waianae, Nanakuli, Halawa,
Makakilo and Laie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
A Flood Watch is also in effect for Honolulu County through early
Tuesday morning.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
2 UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN HAWAII THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
HONOLULU KAUAI
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to
60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands,
and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to
move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take
action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
2 UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
KAUAI NORTHWEST WATERS KAUAI WINDWARD WATERS
KAUAI LEEWARD WATERS KAUAI CHANNEL
OAHU WINDWARD WATERS OAHU LEEWARD WATERS
KAIWI CHANNEL
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM HST...
For the following areas...
Kauai Channel...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
At 934 AM HST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts, winds over 50 knots, and ping pong ball size hail was
located 10 nm west of FAD Buoy CO, or 21 nm west of Kaena State
Park, moving east at 50 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and large
hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly
higher waves.
Locations impacted include...
Kaena Point, FAD Buoy II, FAD Buoy V, FAD Buoy R and FAD Buoy CO.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
&&
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM HST for;
Hawaii.;
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...50KTS
Sixteen miles offshore from Hana Highway, the Coast Guard said on Friday, its cutter found a debris field. The origin of the debris has not yet been verified.
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4.
The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
A US Coast Guard cutter was actively searching throughout the weekend. Deployed from Honolulu, the cutter known as the “William Hart” has been active in the expanded search area of the Alenuihaha Channel.
William Hart is the Coast Guard’s fast-response vessel. It is the vessel that encountered and recovered debris some 16 miles south of Hana – information revealed on Friday. Yet, the Coast Guard has not confirmed if the debris matches the Hawaii Life Flight plane.
The medical response aircraft sent out a distress signal Thursday night around 9:30 p.m., en route from Kahului to Waimea Kahala Airport on the Big Island.
The Coast Guard alerted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of its findings. The NTSB has told KITV4 it could be two to three weeks until a preliminary report is released.
In the meantime, search efforts continued through the weekend. Civil Air Patrol contributed to the search sending up three planes on Friday to help surveil and photograph the expanded search area.
Civil Air Patrol added to the over two dozen active search missions by also sending up aircraft on Saturday.
Weather conditions on Sunday preempted search flights but Civil Air Patrol told KITV4, Hawaii wing was activated through the weekend.
"We are flying Cessna 182s in select locations by GPS that was given to us by the US coast guard. And providing that aerial support," 2d. Lt. Janel Fujinaka told KITV4.
"Three individuals in each of the planes. Mission pilot, mission scanner and mission observer to photograph areas of key interest point to locate any type of debris, or any type of aircraft, or personnel," Fujinaka added.
Meanwhile, Hawaii Life Flight has maintained a role they say, in ensuring that emergency air service on Maui has been uninterrupted. The effort has involved coordination with sister agencies and aircraft operators, even a carrier out of Klamath Falls, Oregon.
What’s more, two Blackhawk helicopters have been mobilized for medical transport per governor Josh Green's emergency order.
A mechanic at Kahului Airport told KITV4 the distress signal matched the pilot ID for a local aviator who also flies for a Maui-based helicopter tour company. The mood has been of apprehension at the airport's heliport and east ramp, which is the hub for smaller, private aircraft.
The coast guard told KITV4 that the decision to suspend the search came from the joint rescue coordination center, and is pending any further developments.