Search resumes for missing snorkeler following reported shark attack off Maui beach

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 30 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 2 to 5 feet in Maalaea
Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4 -- The US Coast Guard confirms it is looking for a 60-year-old woman who was reported missing following a reported shark attack off Keawakapu Beach on Maui, Thursday afternoon.
The woman and her husband were snorkeling about 75-yards off Keawakapu Beach around noon on Thursday when the husband said he spotted a shark swimming around. The husband made it back to shore but his wife was not with him.
The Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department, and Ocean Safety each deployed multiple crews on air, land, and sea to search for the missing woman. The search ended at nightfall and resumed Friday morning.
Officials have not identified the missing woman, her husband, nor have they said if they are locals or visitors.
Shark warning signs were posted from Manakai Condos to the north end of Waileia Beach, according to DLNR.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Coast Huard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.
