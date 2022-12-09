Search ends for missing snorkeler following reported shark attack off Maui beach | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have called off the search for a snorkeler who was reported missing following an alleged shark sighting off Keawakapu Beach on Maui on Thursday.
The 60-year-old woman and her husband were snorkeling about 75-yards off Keawakapu Beach around noon on Thursday when the husband said he spotted a large shark swimming around.
The husband told rescuers the shark swam by several times before he returned to shore and reported his wife missing.
The Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department, and Ocean Safety each deployed multiple crews on air, land, and sea to search for the missing woman. The search ended at nightfall and resumed Friday morning.
Officials have not identified the missing woman nor have they identified her husband. They did say the couple was visiting from Washington state.
The search was called off at noon but officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) remained on scene until 2 p.m. after a 10-12 foot long shark, thought to be a Tiger shark, was spotted in the area.
When officers made another pass through the area, the shark was gone and the shark warning signs placed on the beach have since been removed.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Coast Huard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.