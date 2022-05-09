 Skip to main content
Search continues for man whose car, backpack found at Makapuu Lighthouse Trail

  • Updated
Missing: Chase Ingalls

Chase Ingalls is described as being 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not given.

 Honolulu Police Department

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search continues for a 23-year-old man who was last heard from on Friday, May 6 and was thought to be hiking the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail when he disappeared.

Multiple agencies joined in the search on Sunday at the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail after Ingalls' car was found in the parking lot at the trail and his backpack was found at the top of the trail.

Multiple agencies joined in the search on Sunday at the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail after Ingalls’ car was found in the parking lot at the trail and his backpack was found at the top of the trail.

A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter searched from the air while an Ocean Safety crew on a jet ski searched the shoreline between Makapuu Beach Park and Maunalua Bay. The search ended just after 7 p.m. when it became too dark.

The search resumed Monday morning at first light but so far crews have not turned up anything.

Authorities did not say if Ingalls is believed to have gone to the trail on Friday, when he was last heard from, or if he went missing on Sunday when his car and backpack were found. The search remains active.

Anyone who knows of Ingalls’ whereabouts or any other information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

