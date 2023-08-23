 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search continues for a missing swimmer on Oahu's North Shore

  • Updated
  • 0
Sharks Cove

A male swimmer in his sixties went missing on Tuesday at Shark Cove while snorkeling. Honolulu Firefighters will continue the search for the missing swimmer at sunrise.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A snorkeler went missing in the waters of Shark cover on Tuesday and has not been found yet.

Honolulu firefighters and lifeguards searched for the man in his sixties until dark on Tuesday night with no sign of the swimmer.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred