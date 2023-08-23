Search continues for a missing swimmer on Oahu's North Shore

Weather Anchor
A male swimmer in his sixties went missing on Tuesday at Shark Cove while snorkeling. Honolulu Firefighters will continue the search for the missing swimmer at sunrise.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A snorkeler went missing in the waters of Shark cover on Tuesday and has not been found yet.
Honolulu firefighters and lifeguards searched for the man in his sixties until dark on Tuesday night with no sign of the swimmer.
The search will continue at sunrise Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
