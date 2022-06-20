 Skip to main content
'Seaglider Transportation Network' in the works for possible inter-Island travel

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Island-hopping in Hawaii could become a little easier in just a few years thanks to a multi-agency partnership focused on environmental friendliness and convenience.

REGENT, a Boston-based company is creating an all-new electric seaglider, and is teaming up with Mokulele Airlines to study how to create a network across the islands.

The seaglider would start with a 12-passenger Viceroy model.. then later expand to one that can carry 50 to 100 passengers.

REGENT explains that the seaglider is just as quick as travelling by plane, only it hovers just above the water line. And unlike having going to airport, it could go port-to-port -- Honolulu to Kona for example -- in less than an hour. 

REGENT and Pacific Current will jointly fund the Hawaii seaglider feasibility study, with the hopes of getting the program up and running by 2025. The study will focus on the economic, environmental, and community impacts of introducing seagliders as a new maritime transportation for intra-island travel. 

For more information, read their press release below: 

Download PDF REGENT Seaglider feasibility study

