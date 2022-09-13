Seafood Watch ranks Hawaii's sustainable seafood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ordering lobster? You may think twice about your choice for seafood. A new report recommends people avoid lobsters caught in the Atlantic Ocean, because the trapping techniques have been found to tangle up endangered whales.
Seafood Watch puts out recommendations so you can make ocean-friendly seafood choices. The reports focus on sustainable seafood to purchase and eat. While Hawaii's fishing industry is sustainable, almost all of our island catch is not considered the best choice by Seafood Watch.
Lunchtime is busy at Nico's Pier 38, where many come for the fresh fish.
"Today's meal is ono, and my father would bring that to me when he was working on the tug boats. So I am so grateful for that type of fish," said Waimanalo resident TJ Joseph.
Ono is one of the types of fish caught around Hawaii, where limits have been set on the amounts of species taken -- to ensure everyone is fishing sustainably.
"If you are going to take fish and harvest fish - take it at a rate that can be replenished by the natural reproduction of the population we leave behind," said John Kaneko, the Program Manager for Hawaii Seafood Council.
"That is one of the laws of nature: you only take what you need, so it can replenish," added Joseph.
Hawaii long line fishermen target four types of ahi and other bill fish. They have to follow quotas so they don't overfish.
Some ships, also set sail with observers on board to monitor by-catch and see the impact fishing has on other animals or birds.
Even with all of those regulations in place, instead of being considered the best choice from Seafood Watch, locally caught products are instead considered a good alternative.
"In the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch report, regardless of how you perform, if you are using long lines you get one demerit," stated Kaneko.
But locally caught fish and seafood are still sustainable.
How can you tell if the fish you buy at the market or restaurant is as well?
You can look for the label of the country of origin or ask where your seafood comes from.
"If you can buy anything from the United State, under federally managed fisheries, it would be as sustainable as our local fish. But you should buy local if you can," said Kaneko.
"I hope the vendor is getting fish from here. I was born and raised that it is always about eating fresh and eating local. As a mom of 4, I want to make sure that my kids will get the same experience one day and eat this same kind of fish," added Joseph.
While it didn't get top grades with Seafood Watch, just this week, Hawaii's longline swordfish, bigeye and yellowfin tuna fisheries were certified by the Marine Stewardship Council. It certifies seafood around the world that is sustainably sourced and wild caught.