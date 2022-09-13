 Skip to main content
Seafood Watch ranks Hawaii's sustainable seafood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ordering lobster? You may think twice about your choice for seafood. A new report recommends people avoid lobsters caught in the Atlantic Ocean, because the trapping techniques have been found to tangle up endangered whales.

Seafood Watch puts out recommendations so you can make ocean-friendly seafood choices. The reports focus on sustainable seafood to purchase and eat. While Hawaii's fishing industry is sustainable, almost all of our island catch is not considered the best choice by Seafood Watch.

