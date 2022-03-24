Sea Life Park hosting job fair to prepare for return to full operation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time in two years, Sea Life Park, a marine attraction-and-sanctuary on Oahu's windward side, is ramping up for a boom in business.
To prepare for daily reopening in June 2022, the park is looking to fill 30 to 40 new hire positions. An in-person job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 24, followed by a virtual fair on March 26, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
"[We're planning on hiring] across all departments, from food and beverage, to retail, to animal trainers," explained Senior Marketing Manager Kong Moua. "The great thing is you don't need to have experience. If you're the right candidate, we'll get you trained and we will get you the right skills."
Emphasis remains on finding candidates who are passionate about wildlife conservation and will contribute to the company's goal to protect and serve the animals and community.