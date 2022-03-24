 Skip to main content
Sea Life Park hosting job fair to prepare for return to full operation

  • Updated
  • 0
Sea Life Park

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time in two years, Sea Life Park, a marine attraction-and-sanctuary on Oahu's windward side, is ramping up for a boom in business.

To prepare for daily reopening in June 2022, the park is looking to fill 30 to 40 new hire positions. An in-person job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 24, followed by a virtual fair on March 26, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"[We're planning on hiring] across all departments, from food and beverage, to retail, to animal trainers," explained Senior Marketing Manager Kong Moua. "The great thing is you don't need to have experience. If you're the right candidate, we'll get you trained and we will get you the right skills."

Emphasis remains on finding candidates who are passionate about wildlife conservation and will contribute to the company's goal to protect and serve the animals and community.

Those interested in participating in Saturday's virtual fair should can contact slp-marketing@palaceentertainment.com

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

