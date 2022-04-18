Scuba safety concerns increase after a pair of diving incidents

Concerns over scuba safety, bubble up after a busy weekend for rescuers.
Two different times divers had to be taken to the hospital.
Maunalua Bay is a busy place for ocean activities and is a popular place for diving, as there is plenty to see underwater.
"In Maunalua Bay there is reef diving, wreck diving, and drift diving," said Aaron's Dive Shop instructor Kitty Mahoney-Kim.
Those dives range from shallow, at 30 feet, all the way to deep dives over 100 feet.
There can also be a wide range of skill levels for divers.
Some are certified divers, who learn all about scuba gear and safety procedures, while taking a three day course that includes classroom time, training in a pool, and then a dive in the ocean. But some can jump in without any of those skills, by taking part in an introduction to scuba tour.
"You don't go through the 3 day course. You meet us on the boat, and we go through basic operations. I am with that person all the time underwater, controlling their gear and all they have to remember to breath and have a good time."
While the underwater views can be spectacular, Mahoney-Kim said divers can get into trouble, especially if they panic. Because you can't just take a time out when you're 60 feet below the surface
"A lot of people get nervous when water gets into their mask, because when the water touches their nose it makes them feel like they can't breathe."
On Sunday, an east Oahu Scuba company said it called 911 as a precaution after a diver came up from a shallow dive and said he felt weird.
Paramedics treated him for a possible case of decompression sickness, known as the bends, as they took him to the hospital.
"The bends are something you can avoid if you follow the proper steps coming up. You go really slow. You stop at 15 feet and do a safety stop. As long as you are calm and in control there is no reason why that would happen to someone."
That incident came a day after a woman, in her 50s, diving in the bay was found unresponsive.
She was rushed to shore, then taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The same scuba company said the woman was an advanced ocean water diver on one of their boats.
Two incidents in one weekend not only caught the attention of rescuers but also the dive industry.
"Anytime there is a bad event while diving, it makes people more nervous to try it or more afraid something will happen to them. But we take a lot of precautions before divers go in the water."
There is concern not every company does the same.
Some may have more divers on a tour.
Which could make it harder to help if someone panics or something goes wrong underwater.
"We keep a small operation size at Aaron's, it is us and 6 people. So it is easy to make sure everyone is following steps to ensure the safety of divers."
While scuba accidents do happen in Hawaii, the incident rate is still very low compared to the large number of divers in the water daily around the state.