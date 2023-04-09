 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Scratch Kitchen takes over Outback Steak House in Hawaii Kai, offers jobs to former workers

  • Updated
  • 0
Scratch Hawaii Kai Takes Over Hawaii Kai Outback & Is set to Open on Friday

A local restaurant found a creative way to recruit staff in the midst of a labor shortage.

Scratch Kitchen is expanding to Hawaii Kai and is taking over the old Outback Steakhouse location. The owner of Scratch Kitchen offered the out going Outback staff positions on its team. 90 percent of them accepted the job offers.

The grand opening is next friday.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local restaurant found a creative way to recruit staff in the midst of a labor shortage.

Scratch Kitchen is expanding to Hawaii Kai and is taking over the old Outback Steakhouse location. The owner of Scratch Kitchen offered the out going Outback staff positions on its team. He said 90% of them accepted the job offers.

