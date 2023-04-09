Scratch Kitchen takes over Outback Steak House Hawaii Kai and offers jobs to former workers

A local restaurant found a creative way to recruit staff in the midst of a labor shortage.
Scratch Kitchen is expanding to Hawaii Kai and is taking over the old Outback Steakhouse location. The owner of Scratch Kitchen offered the out going Outback staff positions on its team. 90 percent of them accepted the job offers.
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, it did a test run for family and friends. The restaurant which also has a location in South Shore Market is best known for for its brunch and creative dishes.
Gary Chen owner of Scratch Kitchen and says, "I have Kakaako and I have Kapolei in the west, trying to expand to the east so we can cover all the area to provide the best food for the community."
Executive Chef Brandon Mezurashi of Scratch Kitchen says, "Our menu drives people to come, we do have seasonal things that we add on i think its just the menu the environment of the restaurant the energy from the staff because people are looking for that energy nowadays that positivity."
The Hawaii Restaurant Association says the key to the success of any restaurant, is to have a creative menu plus an active and engaging social media presence.
Scratch kitchen originally opened in 2014. The grand opening in Hawaii Kai is set for next Friday, April 14, 2023.
