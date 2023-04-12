 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scientists study impacts of underwater activity on marine life at Molokini

  • Updated
  • 0
Tourism impacts on marine life

In 2019, thousands of tourists visited Molokini Island to snorkel and dive, but during the COVID-19 pandemic that number dwindled substantially. This gave scientists the opportunity to understand the impact of underwater activities on fish and other species.

MOLOKINI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- In 2019, thousands of tourists visited Molokini Island to snorkel and dive, but during the COVID-19 pandemic that number dwindled substantially. This gave scientists the opportunity to understand the impact of underwater activities on fish and other species.

The study was led by author, Dr. Kevin Weng of William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred