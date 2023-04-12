Scientists study impacts of underwater activity on marine life at Molokini

MOLOKINI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- In 2019, thousands of tourists visited Molokini Island to snorkel and dive, but during the COVID-19 pandemic that number dwindled substantially. This gave scientists the opportunity to understand the impact of underwater activities on fish and other species.
The study was led by author, Dr. Kevin Weng of William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine.
Joining Weng on the study were Dr. Alan Friedlander and Whitney Goodell of the National Geographic Society and Dr. Laura Gajdzik and Russell Sparks of Hawaii’s State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).
Friedlander and Goodell are also affiliated with the University of Hawaii at Manoa. They found that human presence in the ocean affects the community structure, which refers to the type and numbers of species present in an ecosystem. It also can affect the functioning of the ecosystem.
They tracked the movement of predatory species using electronic tags. They found that species have been displaced from shallow habitats, which can lead to issues with the food web.
Weng, the study's lead author, says Molokini is being overused and that management is needed to improve the ecosystem health and visitor experience. He says community groups are being proactive to preserve Molokini.
"They have initiated various important programs like limited entry permit system, banning of anchoring and installation, this is a group of people that deeply cares about Molokini," Weng said.
Weng says preserving the area is key to ensuring there are fish and coral resources for people to enjoy in the future.