Scientists say Mauna Loa, Kilauea eruptions on pause

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- If you've been waiting to check out the Mauna Loa eruption, you may have missed your chance, as volcano observers reported the flow is on pause.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded both the Mauna Loa and Kilauea Eruptions from a watch to an advisory level.
"We don't expect it [the Mauna Loa eruption] to resume based on historical analogs for other rift eruptions at Mauna Loa. None of them have paused during the eruption," USGS scientist-in-charge Ken Hon said.
Jessica Ferracane of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park joked, "like the Hall and Oates song, 'She's Gone,' there is no discernable glow from Kilauea and [Monday] during an overflight, couldn't see any red lava on the ground."
Volcano observers will monitor the eruptions for another three months or so before officially declaring them over.
Due to the lack of activity, Hawaii County officials will be scaling back the designated viewing route. The site will close at midnight Tuesday, reopen from 4 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, until closing or good at midnight Thursday.
"The interest and the number of people coming to those sites has waned so much," Talmadge Magno of the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said.
Hawaii Police public relations specialist Denise Laitinen reported, "police will be maintaining their presence in the area, also continuing with the traffic enforcement, especially during the busy holiday season."
Mauna Loa Access Road remains closed because of the potential hazards from the lava there.
The Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area will be open around the clock for the public to view Mauna Loa.