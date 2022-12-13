 Skip to main content
Scientists say Mauna Loa, Kilauea eruptions on pause

Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- If you've been waiting to check out the Mauna Loa eruption, you may have missed your chance, as volcano observers reported the flow is on pause. 

On Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded both the Mauna Loa and Kilauea Eruptions from a watch to an advisory level. 

U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting.

