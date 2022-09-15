School Pride: The Culinary Garden of Waimea Middle School

Mala'ai: The Culinary Garden of Waimea Middle School, also serves as a culinary classroom.
Students not only grow and harvest their food, but also learn to appreciate where it comes from.
"If they’re having a science class we’re going to have a short little lesson that’s related to what they’re learning about in science and how that relates to something in the garden," explained Mala'ai Executive Director Zoe Kosmas. "Always connecting that classroom learning.”
Students say practicing Hawaiian culture in the garden is important to perpetuate it, and keep it from dying off.
"Before we enter the garden we usually do these chants," explained Waimea Middle School student Rene Daniel Soriano. "It's just to sometimes ask permission just to enter. But also to show our appreciation.”
Another activity that’s done in the garden, is 'Kilo'.
A two-minute silent time for students to use their senses to observe themselves and their surroundings.
“You breathe in and out, just think of your day, how it went, and what you’re feeling right now," said Soriano.
The garden serves as a space for students to feel connected and present.
"It's helped me so much come out of my shell," said Soriano. "When you're actually in the garden you get to make friends. Even if you don't have any, you'll still meet people and then you'll be friends."
Mala'ai's lead garden teacher Holly Sargeant-Green, said she's noticed a huge transformation in students since the pandemic.
"Just to watch them totally become joyful and happy again. I think the garden offers an opportunity to directly be hopeful, and make a change right in front of your eyes," said Sargeant-Green.
Founded in 2003 and in operation since February 2005, Sargeant-Green said even alumni come back to visit the garden.
"What I learned from the garden, is how to grow your own food, how to be more sustainable, and how to use that food, and use basically all parts of it. So you get to see the whole cycle." explained Waimea Middle School alumni Ocean Kanekoa.
The Culinary garden of Waimea Middle School helps grow and share food in an outdoor living classroom, while cultivating connections between people and the land.