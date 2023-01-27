School Pride: Kaunakakai Elementary School

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with higher
gusts and seas building 10 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters and Kaiwi
Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A program at Kaunakakai Elementary School is helping connect computer science to Hawaiian culture.
It's part of a three-year grant program with the University of Hawaii, to help make computer science more relevant to keiki, and help teach Hawaii's history.
5th-grade general education teacher Kawika Gonzales taught his students to create their own computer games using stories from the community.
"The students learn about creating petroglyphs and actually create these petroglyphs on the computer," he explained. "They create it as a sprite. Sprites are digital images that can be modified or programmed on the computer to do different tasks."
5th-grade Kaunakakai student Travis Rapanot created his own escape room, while his classmate Kailee Tanabe came up with a story about a skilled fisherman.
"I think learning about our culture, learning about petroglyphs, learning about these different things while learning computer science, that just brings pride to us living here," said Gonzales.