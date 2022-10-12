School Pride: Kapaa High School's award-winning health academy

KAPAA, KAUAI (KITV4) -- Kapaa High School on Kauai has a lot of school pride!
Students, staff, and grads are proud that the Kapaa Warriors football team and the girls softball team both won the Division II state titles this past season.
They're also proud about the school's academies. When the students are freshmen they can choose between five academies depending on what they want to be when they grow up, giving them a jump start on their careers.
Kapaa's health academy is known across the state and even around the world.
"I want to pursue a career in nursing," said Kapaa High School senior Kiani Pia Salvador. "I'm really proud of just our health, our health pathway of how far we've come."
Kapaa's health academy is successful in large part to Kapaa High School teacher Kara Kitamura.
"So I actually started this program. So when I first came back from college, I had originally gone to go into pre-med. And so when I first started teaching, the principal saw that I had this background and he said he wanted to do a health academy and pulled me into it," Kitamura said.
That was 20 years ago, and it's grown from one class to eight.
"We get about 50 to 60 new students every year. As a sophomore, we carry them through so we have about 150 to 180 students at a time in our academy. We we do a pretty good job of trying to get them into programs as their senior year so that they are more successful in getting in programs in college or after school," Kitamura said.
Taylor Bradley graduated from Kapaa this past year, and wants to become an emergency room physician. She's now studying at the University of Colorado Denver, and is thankful for what she learned at Kapaa.
"Well honestly, both classes, the nursing and the EMS class both helped. The EMS with the emergency side because I'd love to be in the emergency field, the nursing just because that's in patient, in the room stuff," Bradley said.
Kapaa's health academy also has a partnership with Hawaii Pacific Health and Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue.
"I was part of the summer internship program at Wilcox," said Pia Salvador. "I was working in the physical therapy department and that helped me get the full work experience that I would expect in the healthcare industry."
Students also participate in Hawaii Pacific Health's nurse aid training program.
Carl Hinson, Hawaii Pacific Health's director of workforce development, said: "Kapaa High School was just head and shoulders above the rest as far as being ready and and being motivated to get the first class off the ground and they did an amazing job.
"And now that we've got the seven students that are going through the program now, will be finishing up at the end of the semester, which will be in December, and then they'll be actually able to sit for their certification exam. And then we'll be looking to offer them employment while they're still in high school."
This small school on Kauai also wins big state competitions, and even gets international recognition.
"I think the health academy is pretty known because honestly Ms. Kitamura -- the amount that she does for the school is amazing, like all the grants that she writes, everything that she gets for the school she does so much," Bradley said.
"A lot of people are impressed when they come in to see our equipment and things. It takes time. And so if other schools are trying this, it just takes a lot of time to build what we have it took, you know 20 years to get that all together," Kitamura said.
The hard work and dedication is paying off and is bringing Kapaa some major school pride.
"I am really proud of my students," Kitamura said.
About 70% of the students who are in Kapaa's health academy go into the medical or healthcare fields, and many come back or want to come back to Kauai to help their community.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.