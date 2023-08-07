School is back in session for many students across Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Students all across Hawaii returned to school on Monday.
Kalani High School's marching band welcomed students, teachers, and staff back to campus after summer break.
The 2023 Hawaii Teacher of the Year, Michael Ida, says he's excited to begin year 28 as a teacher. He says each year presents its own challenges, but adds he's ready to help students reach their full potential.
"One of the great things about teaching is every year is a fresh new start, a brand new start, a clean slate. It's exciting time and I'm excited to get into it," Ida told KITV4.
Dr. Ida was recognized as Teacher of the Year for improving student learning and uplifting the teaching profession.
