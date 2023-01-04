 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schatz's bill on education of Japanese American internment, site preservation signed into law

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Hawaii Senate

FILE - Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Schatz is seeking reelection in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

 Andrew Harnik

A new law signed by President Joe Biden and co-authored Hawaii US Sen. Brian Schatz puts money into preservation efforts of Japanese internment camps across the US.

The Norman Y. Mineta Japanese American Confinement Education Act re-establishes funding to the Japanese American Confinement Sites Program (JACS) to promote education and awareness of one of the darkest periods for Japanese American citizens in history.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred