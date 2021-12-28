Scattered showers and breezy trades Tuesday; potential for showers New Year's Eve

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday. Low clouds will deliver showers to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days as well, bringing considerable cloudiness at times.
Unsettled and wet weather is expected Thursday night through New Years Day, with southeasterly winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall to the islands.
A west-northwest swell will continue today before fading tonight. Surf is expected to peak just below advisory levels for north and west facing shores of Kauai with this swell. The current east- northeast swell, combined with the strong east trades, will maintain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, but is expected to remain just below advisory levels. A couple other northwest swells are expected to arrive Wednesday night and also Thursday night, but heights with these swells are currently expected to be about half of the swell expected tonight.