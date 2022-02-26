Saying aloha to one of the original Waikiki beach boys

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Waters around Kauai, Kauai and Kaiwi channels, and Oahu
and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until noon HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
One of the final members of the original Waikiki Beach Boys has passed away.
In flipping through old photographs of their late father Gary "Gabby" Makalena, daughters of the renound waterman -- reminisced in the memories that would later become notable points in Hawaiian history.
"We don't see our dad as a star, or things that really stand out," admitted daughter, Donna Makalena. "But for a lot of people, he does, and the beach boys do...."
A member of the Original Waikiki Beach Boys, Makalena was of the very first to share his knowledge of the ocean and respect for the local culture to visitors of the islands.
Taking the form of canoe lessons, surf lessons, and stories on the beach, early interactions set a precedent of authenticity that Hawaii remains known for today .
"It didn't take your money or anything like that," added, daughter Pihanui. "It was just to share their love for what they did and what this place is really all about..."
As the next generation of ocean ambassadors continue to emerge, many of state's greatest watermen and women still credit Hawaii's modern day aloha spirit to the boys long ago.
"These younger ones, like Carissa [Moore], they express how much they learned, followed, looked after," continued Donna.
As for the Makalena's, the memory lives on through traditions, values, and stories, making their way through the generations.