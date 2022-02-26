 Skip to main content
Saying aloha to one of the original Waikiki beach boys

  • Updated
  • 0
Gary Makalena

One of the final members of the original Waikiki Beach Boys has passed away.

In flipping through old photographs of their late father Gary "Gabby" Makalena, daughters of the renound waterman -- reminisced in the memories that would later become notable points in Hawaiian history.

"We don't see our dad as a star, or things that really stand out," admitted daughter, Donna Makalena. "But for a lot of people, he does, and the beach boys do...."

A member of the Original Waikiki Beach Boys, Makalena was of the very first to share his knowledge of the ocean and respect for the local culture to visitors of the islands.

"Waikiki Beach Boy"

Taking the form of canoe lessons, surf lessons, and stories on the beach, early interactions set a precedent of authenticity that Hawaii remains known for today .

"It didn't take your money or anything like that," added, daughter Pihanui. "It was just to share their love for what they did and what this place is really all about..."

As the next generation of ocean ambassadors continue to emerge, many of state's greatest watermen and women still credit Hawaii's modern day aloha spirit to the boys long ago.

Hawaii surfing today

"These younger ones, like Carissa [Moore], they express how much they learned, followed, looked after," continued Donna.

As for the Makalena's, the memory lives on through traditions, values, and stories, making their way through the generations.

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

