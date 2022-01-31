 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Say Aloha to our returning sister station KIKU TV

  • 0

KITV is bringing back some of Hawaii's favorite Japanese and Filipino TV programming.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - After being off the air since last summer, KIKU television is back.

KITV is bringing back some of Hawaii's favorite Japanese and Filipino TV programming.

KIKU has a long-standing history in the islands and KITV-4's Maleko McDonnell reports it's returning roots as KITV-4's newest sister station

Tags

Recommended for you