Say Aloha to our returning sister station KIKU TV BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 31, 2022 KITV is bringing back some of Hawaii's favorite Japanese and Filipino TV programming. HONOLULU (KITV4) - After being off the air since last summer, KIKU television is back.KITV is bringing back some of Hawaii's favorite Japanese and Filipino TV programming.KIKU has a long-standing history in the islands and KITV-4's Maleko McDonnell reports it's returning roots as KITV-4's newest sister station