Save the date! Online registration for Maui PALS Summer 2023 Program for keiki

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Online registration for the Maui County PALS Program Summer 2023 session will soon be available for any parents interested in having their keiki join in on the fun this summer.
The session will begin on April 1 at 8 a.m., until April 15 at 11:59 p.m.
The PALS Summer 2023 Program will be held from Wednesday, June 7, to Friday, July 28.
The program is open to keiki ages 5 to 12, and offers social, cultural, educational and recreational activities all summer long.
The County of Maui PALS Program was created to help parents who need affordable child care that would accommodate with their work schedules. The goal of PALS is to provide a trained staff that ensures a safe and fun environment that promotes learning and play for keiki.
If you have any questions, call the Department of Parks and Recreation PALS office at 808-270-7404.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.