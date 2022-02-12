 Skip to main content

Saturday weather: Winds picking up in strength, trade wind weather expected

  • 0
sunset

Courtesy: Jimmie Hepp

PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) - Trade winds increase this weekend.

Saturday, mostly sunny with a few windward and mauka showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10-15+ mph.

Sunday, expect more passing trade wind showers in the morning with sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low to middle 80s. NE 10-20 mph.

Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will accompany the trades as an upper trough passes near the state early next week.

SURF

North: 6-10 ft

West: 3-6 ft

South: 0-2 ft

East: 1-3 ft

A building SW swell possible Monday - Tuesday. A moderate NW swell builds Monday night - Tuesday.

