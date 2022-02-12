Saturday weather: Winds picking up in strength, trade wind weather expected Feb 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Courtesy: Jimmie Hepp Courtesy: Jimmie Hepp PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) - Trade winds increase this weekend.Saturday, mostly sunny with a few windward and mauka showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10-15+ mph.Sunday, expect more passing trade wind showers in the morning with sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low to middle 80s. NE 10-20 mph.Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will accompany the trades as an upper trough passes near the state early next week. North: 6-10 ftWest: 3-6 ftSouth: 0-2 ftEast: 1-3 ftA building SW swell possible Monday - Tuesday. A moderate NW swell builds Monday night - Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Arizona man rescued from Ke Ike Beach dies, death classified as a drowning Updated Jan 26, 2022 Local US military to appeal Hawaii’s order to drain fuel tanks Updated Feb 1, 2022 Local The 49th annual Honolulu marathon race set to take the starting line Sunday Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local 45th annual Buffalo Big Board Surfing Contest celebrates family, fun, and Hawaiian culture; honors "Uncle Ants" Updated Feb 6, 2022 News Proving COVID-19 religious exemptions is up for interpretation, experts say Updated Nov 25, 2021 Crime & Courts Terroristic threats made against Waiākea High School Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you