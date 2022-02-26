Saturday weather: Warning level surf expected, moderate trades & dry conditions

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Waters around Kauai, Kauai and Kaiwi channels, and Oahu
and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until noon HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with isolated showers windward; Mostly sunny leeward for Saturday. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 10 to 15+ mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through Saturday, before lowering into the light to moderate range on Sunday. A few showers will affect windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings, while mainly dry conditions are expected in leeward areas.
High surf warning for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i to Molokai; north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of Hawai'i Island.
The current west-northwest swell is holding at warnings levels for exposed north and west facing shores. Surf is expected to subside to advisory levels Saturday night and Sunday, falling below advisory levels by Sunday night. Trade wind swell along the east facing shores will continue into the weekend. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.