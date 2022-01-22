Saturday weather: Warning level surf and light trade winds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 12 to 18 feet subsiding to around 12 ft late tonight.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) - Light trade winds and big surf for Saturday.
Saturday, partly sunny skies as a weak front nears the islands. Moisture from the old frontal boundary will bring increasing trade wind showers to the islands. Most of these showers will be focused windward and mauka. NE trade winds at 10-15 mph. Highs 77 to 83.
Sunday drier weather expected with trade winds at 10-15 mph. Highs 77 to 83.
Rain chances will increase some Monday night into Tuesday. Stronger trades expected Tuesday into Wednesday.
A High Surf Warning is for North and West Shores. A WNW swell will likely peak in the early morning hours Saturday but linger until Sunday morning.
