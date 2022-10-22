Saturday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lingering moisture continues to bring enhanced shower activity to the islands. Starting off Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny with isolated showers In the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
A weak disturbance moving westward through the islands will continue to briefly enhance showers across the state through the morning hours. Otherwise a series of high pressure systems far north to northeast of the region will keep Hawaii in a moderate to breezy trade wind pattern through the rest of next week. Expect typical passing shower activity through the week, mainly affecting windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.
The current north swell will continue to steadily decline today. A series of small northwest swells is expected during the first half of next week followed by small north swells during the second half of the week. No significant swells are expected for the foreseeable future.
Small long-period south swells will maintain above average surf along south facing shores through today. This swell should begin declining later today into Sunday. Another run of small south swells is expected Thursday through end of next week. The return of breezy trade winds will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the weekend. A gradual increase of windswell is expected towards the middle of next week as the trade winds strengthen over the state.