Saturday Weather: Morning showers, breezy trade winds

  • Updated
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lingering moisture continues to bring enhanced shower activity to the islands. Starting off Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies then becoming mostly sunny with isolated showers In the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

