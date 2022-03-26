Saturday weather: Enhanced showers for some spots, breezy winds weakening and veering

PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) – Clouds and showers shift east clearing skies for most of Hawai’i.
Saturday, showers will be likely for Maui County and the island of Hawai'i. Expect windward rains in the morning with a few afternoon showers leeward. For Kaua’i and O’ahu expect sunny skies with lower rain chances. Lows will range from 65 to 71 degrees with trades at 10 to 20 mph.
Late Sunday, another area of moisture approaches Kaua’i bringing a few scattered rains to the Garden Isle. The rest of Hawaii will be mostly dry on Sunday with just a few trade wind showers for windward and mauka locations. Highs in the middle 80s. ENE winds 10-15 mph and beginning to shift out of the ESE.
Lighter winds for Monday and Tuesday. Expect some pop up showers for leeward areas in the afternoon hours.
Increasing trades and a wet trade wind pattern for Wednesday.
Surf: A east wind swell continues Saturday. A moderate to large northwest swell by Tuesday could bring advisory level surf to north and west shores. A small craft advisory is posted for our usual windy channels and waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.