Saturday weather: Enhanced showers, breezy winds, series of swells ahead

  • Updated
maui sunset

Maui sunset courtesy Jimmie Hepp

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) -- Instability near the islands could help fire off some enhanced showers for windward areas this weekend. Some of those could be heavy at times, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms for the Kona side of the island of Hawaii.

Fortunately, winds are expected to be breezy enough to push those clouds and showers along rather quickly which reduces the threat for flooding should those heavier pockets of showers develop over the state today and Sunday.

Average wind speeds across the state this weekend are forecasted in the 10-25 mph range out of the east primarily. Our winds have a southeasterly element to them from time to time.

Looking ahead, drier and more stable weather is on the horizon for next week as we return to more typical trade wind type weather.

Our current northwest swell is gradually fading out Saturday. A new WNW could bring a small boost on Monday and Tuesday. A new NW is expected to fill in Friday through the weekend.

East shores remain elevated through Tuesday.

Overlapping south swells keep heights elevated through Tuesday with another pulse on tap for next weekend.

SURF:

North: 2-4'

West: 1-3'

South: 2-4'

East: 5-7'

