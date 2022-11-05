Saturday Weather: Cloudy start, trade wind showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy to start Saturday morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Scattered showers will mainly affect windward and mauka sections and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for Kaua'i. Highs 83 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 69 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Lingering layered clouds and instability will keep shower coverage a bit higher and maintain a slight chance of a thunderstorm over Kauai this morning. Elsewhere, scattered showers will affect mainly windward slopes with some thinning of the layered clouds expected. A more typical trade wind weather regime will overspread the entire state tonight and continue through late next week, with perhaps an increase in shower coverage and intensity Monday night and Tuesday as some old frontal remnants move through. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through most of the forecast period, with a slight easing of the trades into the moderate range expected tonight and Sunday.
Rough east-facing shore surf should remain just under High Surf Advisory levels (10 feet) through the day. A very minor decrease in east winds Sunday may have east surf dropping by a foot or so. A lingering small, medium period south swell will maintain occasional near head high sets along many southern-facing shores through the morning hours before declining to very small background levels by Sunday night. A small, medium period west northwest swell will continue to fade today. In the extended outlook, a gale off the U.S. Northwest coast may push a slightly higher north northeast swell down into the nearshore waters late next Tuesday into Wednesday.