Saturday morning weather: Winds picking up, dry conditions ahead, fire weather watch posted

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
LEVELS FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, strengthening trade winds will bring drier and more stable weather this weekend. Trades will gradually weaken and trade wind showers will increase during the first half of next week.
The winds will become light Wednesday through Friday, allowing a sea and land breeze pattern to develop in most leeward areas, with showers favoring interior and leeward locales each afternoon.
High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80's.
Winds are starting out light and becoming breezy by this afternoon out of the east around 15-20 mph.
A fire weather watch goes into effect tomorrow morning due to dry conditions, low humidity and stronger winds.
A small craft advisory is posted for our usual windy spots around Maui County and the Big Island.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.