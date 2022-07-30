 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
LEVELS FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Saturday morning weather: Winds picking up, dry conditions ahead, fire weather watch posted

  • 0

HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, strengthening trade winds will bring drier and more stable weather this weekend. Trades will gradually weaken and trade wind showers will increase during the first half of next week.

The winds will become light Wednesday through Friday, allowing a sea and land breeze pattern to develop in most leeward areas, with showers favoring interior and leeward locales each afternoon.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK