Saturday morning weather: Wind advisory posted today, scattered showers expected

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north in Maalaea Bay.
Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, high pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the 4th of July Holiday weekend. Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected today, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, with the Big Island seeing more showers than smaller islands.
A disturbance is expected to pass over the islands tonight and Sunday, bringing an uptick in showers to the island chain and sending a few more showers into leeward communities. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is then expected Sunday night through Friday, with a gradual easing of the trades Tuesday through late next week.
Winds today: 15-30 mph
Temperatures climbing into the upper 80's
Showers favoring windward and mauka areas of Maui County and the Big Island with some leeward afternoon showers for the island of Hawaii, and some clearing expected in the afternoon for Maui County. Kauai expected to get scattered windward showers.
Wind Advisory posted through 6pm for parts of Maui County and the Big Island with 20-30 mph winds possible, gusting to 50 mph.
Flood Advisory was posted earlier this morning for the windward Kohala mountains from Upolu Point to Honoka'a, and has since expired.
SURF
North: 0-2'
West: 0-2'
South: 2-4'
East: 5-7' (choppy)
Small Craft Advisory posted through 6pm Sunday for 20-30 knot winds and up to 10 foot open ocean seas.
