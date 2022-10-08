Saturday morning weather: Light winds, hot and humid weather, surfs up!

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
Saturday morning weather: Afternoon clouds and showers, hot and humid weather

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, humid conditions with light and variable winds are expected through early next week. Clouds and showers will favor island interior and leeward locations during the afternoon and early evening hours and areas near the coast at night.

More widespread rainfall will become a possibility Tuesday through midweek as a cold front approaches from the north and southerly winds fill in. The cold front could move through the islands late next week, bringing a return of trade winds and some more wet weather.

Saturday morning surf report

Meteorologist Malika Dudley bids us farewell. At least from being on our TV screens on a regular basis. Carly Yoshida is your new GMH Weekends weather anchor. Malika is stepping back but will continue to fill in on a part-time basis. She is on call to help cover severe weather from Maui as well.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

