Saturday morning weather: Light winds, hot and humid weather, surfs up!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, humid conditions with light and variable winds are expected through early next week. Clouds and showers will favor island interior and leeward locations during the afternoon and early evening hours and areas near the coast at night.
More widespread rainfall will become a possibility Tuesday through midweek as a cold front approaches from the north and southerly winds fill in. The cold front could move through the islands late next week, bringing a return of trade winds and some more wet weather.
Today we expect temperatures to climb into the upper 80's statewide.
The temperature on the thermometer will likely feel warmer than is indicated due to the high humidity that is in store for us. Winds are forecasted to be light and variable with sea breezes developing in the afternoon kicking up clouds and showers for interior and leeward spots, and land breezes clearing skies at night.
Surf:
The current north swell is starting to trend lower this morning so the High Surf Advisory was cancelled this morning. This north swell will continue to bring elevated surf just below advisory level through the weekend.
A second north swell arrives later tonight. A third swell from the north-northwest direction may once again build surf heights along north facing shores into the HSA range on Thursday and Friday.
A small, long period south swell will peak this weekend before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar-sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to diminished wind swell, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.
North: 10-14'
West: 4-6'
South: 3-5'
East: 2-5'
No marine alerts or weather alerts are posted at this time.
No tropical activity is detected in the central and east Pacific.
