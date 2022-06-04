Saturday Morning Weather: Light trade winds with limited showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A warm Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds and light to moderate trade winds. Limited rainfall for windward sides with additional clouds and showers for the eastern sections of Maui and Hawai'i Island. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds Around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers for windward sections; mostly clear over leeward spots. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast through most of next week. Lighter wind speeds will allow afternoon sea breezes to develop over terrain sheltered western slopes of each island. A very stable air mass will keep cloud cover to a minimum with limited shower activity. Clouds and showers will develop over windward areas, mountains and island interior sections each day with mostly isolated to scattered shower coverage.
Long-period south swell will gradually subside through today, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores through the weekend. Weak trade winds will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week.