 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday morning weather: Hybrid weather pattern, humid, south swell moving in

  • 0

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will be on the lighter side through the weekend, then increase slightly early next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the night and early morning hours this weekend.

The light winds will also allow clouds and showers to develop over leeward areas each afternoon, with some brief downpours possible, and even a thunderstorm not out of the question over Kauai this afternoon.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK