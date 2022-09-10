Saturday morning weather: Hybrid weather pattern, humid, south swell moving in

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will be on the lighter side through the weekend, then increase slightly early next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the night and early morning hours this weekend.
The light winds will also allow clouds and showers to develop over leeward areas each afternoon, with some brief downpours possible, and even a thunderstorm not out of the question over Kauai this afternoon.
A return to a more typical trade wind pattern is expected Monday through much of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 80's to low 90's.
Winds are forecasted in the 10-15 mph range with light and variable winds in leeward and interior areas and localized sea breezes developing in the afternoon.
SURF -
According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, the incoming south-southwest swell will increase surf along south-facing shores, peaking near the High Surf Advisory height of 10 feet by late Sunday into Monday, then slowly fading through midweek.
A medium-period southeast swell arriving Monday will be added to the mix and will hang on through Wednesday.
Surf along east-facing shores will ease into the weekend as trades back off, but may come up to some extent Sunday if a medium period easterly swell from former East Pacific Hurricane Kay reaches our shores. Choppy wind-wave surf along east shores will pick up next week in response to strengthening trades.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.