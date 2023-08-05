 Skip to main content
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS...

.Strong and gusty winds, combined with low humidities and Keetch-
Byram Drought Index (KBDI) values possibly exceeding 600, may
lead to critical fire conditions across leeward areas over the
coming days. This watch may be extended or modified later today
or tonight. Updated to state winds in mph versus kts.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG AND
GUSTY WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...East winds 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent during afternoons and evening.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Saturday morning weather forecast LIVE from Kaua'i

Dora expected to bring high winds and elevated surf

PRINCEVILLE, Kauai (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds are expected through Sunday. A disturbance moving near the islands could trigger a slight increase in shower activity, with the highest rainfall chances remaining over windward areas late Sunday into early morning.

Expect windy, very gusty, and dry conditions late Monday into Wednesday due to Hurricane Dora passing well to the south of the islands. Dora is also expected to bring elevated surf to ESE shorelines in the same time frame.

Dora expected to bring high winds and elevated surf

