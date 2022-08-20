Saturday morning weather forecast: Box jellyfish advisory in effect, trades are back!

PUKALANI, Kula (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, stable trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas and producing a few showers across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.
Winds are forecasted out of the east from 15-20 mph.
Temperatures should climb into the upper 80's.
SURF:
Based upon the latest south swell moving through Samoa at mid week, long period energy from this swell should begin arriving in our far offshore waters through the day. South swell should begin building surf along the south facing shores from this afternoon, peak surf to just below surf advisory levels Sunday through Monday then gradually lower through the middle of next week.
Short period, choppy wind wave surf will hold steady through the weekend along eastern facing shores, then lower slightly early next week as trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above flat through the weekend. A small, medium period northwest swell is forecast to move through during the first half of next week. This should provide a small boost to north shore surf.
North: 0-2'
West: 2-4'
South: 2-4' (3-5' for the Big Island)
East: 2-4'
A small craft advisory is posted for our usual windy coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.