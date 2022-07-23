Saturday morning weather: Breezy winds, enhanced showers, box jellyfish advisory posted

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, high pressure north-northeast of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place through the middle of next week.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas mainly at night and through the early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. Enhanced showers are in the forecast for the island of Hawaii.
Lighter winds may lead to sea and land breezes late next week, along with more interior and leeward shower development. During this time we could also possibly see an increase in trade showers mainly for Maui and the island of Hawaii. It's still several days out so this is just a trend and we will keep informing you of the refinements to the forecast.
High temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 80's.
Winds are expected out of the ENE from 15-20 mph today.
Surf -
North: 0-2'
West: 0-2'
South: 1-3'
East: 1-3'
A small craft advisory is posted for our typical windy waters around Maui and the Big Island. A box jellyfish advisory is posted today, Check with lifeguards if you're headed to the beach.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.