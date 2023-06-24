Saturday Morning Weather - Windy Trades Resulting in Several Advisories for Our Weekend

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak
tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south
facing shores. A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf
elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds will remain at breezy to locally windy levels through early next week, peaking this weekend. The trades are expected to ease slightly during the middle to latter part of next week.
Little change in the overall weather pattern is expected during the next 7 days, with bands of clouds and showers moving through the islands at times. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers occasionally reaching leeward communities due to the strength of the trades.
Wind Advisory from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM HST Sunday for Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, South Haleakala, Big Island North.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Kahoolawe, Maui Leeward West, Kona, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Honolulu Metro, Ewa Plain, Molokai Southeast, Molokai Leeward South, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley South, South Maui/Upcountry, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 8 PM HST this evening for Alenuihaha Channel.
Gale Watch from this evening through late Sunday night for Alenuihaha Channel.
A new long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today elevating surf along south facing south to advisory levels (10 ft) today through tomorrow. A second pulse is expected to arrive Monday, keeping surf well above average through the first half of next week. Surf will return to the summertime average late next week with more typical background southerly energy moving through.
Surf along east facing shores will trend up and remain rough through early next week due to the strong to near gale force trades trades.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average through today, then slightly rise Sunday into next week as a small northwest swell arrives.