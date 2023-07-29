Saturday Morning Weather - Mostly Sunny Skies, Dry Conditions, Breezy Trade Winds

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for
all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fresh trade winds with limited windward showers and rather dry leeward conditions will continue through next week.
Small craft advisory until 6 pm hst Monday for maalaea bay, pailolo channel, alenuihaha channel, big island leeward waters, big island southeast waters.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then trend up Sunday night through early next week as a long-period southwest swell arrives.