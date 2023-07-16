 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Saturday Morning Weather - Moderate to Breezy Winds Prevail, Calm Conditions Ahead Of Tropical Storm Calvin to Approach Early Next Week

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The locally breezy trade wind weather pattern currently in place will undergo some subtle changes through Tuesday, as a trough moves from east to west across the area. Wind speeds will remain fairly steady, supported by a persistent ridge well north of the islands.

The passage of the trough will support a fairly active trade wind shower pattern into tonight, with regional satellite imagery currently showing broken to locally overcast low clouds upstream of the islands. Showers will favor windward areas, but a few will spread leeward on the smaller islands this morning, with some diurnal decrease in shower coverage in most areas this afternoon. Leeward Big Island will see typical afternoon/evening clouds and showers.

