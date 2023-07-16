Saturday Morning Weather - Moderate to Breezy Winds Prevail, Calm Conditions Ahead Of Tropical Storm Calvin to Approach Early Next Week

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The locally breezy trade wind weather pattern currently in place will undergo some subtle changes through Tuesday, as a trough moves from east to west across the area. Wind speeds will remain fairly steady, supported by a persistent ridge well north of the islands.
The passage of the trough will support a fairly active trade wind shower pattern into tonight, with regional satellite imagery currently showing broken to locally overcast low clouds upstream of the islands. Showers will favor windward areas, but a few will spread leeward on the smaller islands this morning, with some diurnal decrease in shower coverage in most areas this afternoon. Leeward Big Island will see typical afternoon/evening clouds and showers.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
A small southeast swell and background swell energy from the south-southwest should maintain small surf along exposed south facing shores today. Modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores this weekend due to the trade winds.
An upward trend in surf is expected along east facing shores early this week due to the arrival of a medium-period easterly swell, which is being generated by the captured fetch associated with Tropical Storm Calvin.
Based on the latest track and intensity, surf heights along east facing shores will reach the High Surf Advisory threshold for most islands starting from Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Confidence is building for a brief period of warning level surf within a similar time period along east facing shores of the Big Island and possibly Maui. These surf impacts will heavily depend upon the intensity of Calvin as it moves through the Hawaii region.