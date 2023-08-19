 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Weather - Lighter winds with dry and stable conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
4 Things You Need To Know

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, with brief showers favoring mainly windward and mauka areas. The trade winds will increase slightly beginning late Sunday and become breezy Monday through Tuesday as the remnant trough of former Tropical Cyclone Fernanda passes by to the south of the state.

Future Forecast

Deep tropical moisture associated with Fernanda will move into the eastern islands late Sunday night, and spread to the rest of the state Monday and Monday night. Wet weather and locally heavy rainfall can be expected across windward areas, particularly windward Maui and the Big Island, with leeward portions of all islands seeing some rain as well. A drier and more typical trade wind pattern is expected Tuesday night through late next week.

8-Day Forecast
Surf Forecast Graphic

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred