Saturday Morning Weather - Lighter winds with dry and stable conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, with brief showers favoring mainly windward and mauka areas. The trade winds will increase slightly beginning late Sunday and become breezy Monday through Tuesday as the remnant trough of former Tropical Cyclone Fernanda passes by to the south of the state.
Deep tropical moisture associated with Fernanda will move into the eastern islands late Sunday night, and spread to the rest of the state Monday and Monday night. Wet weather and locally heavy rainfall can be expected across windward areas, particularly windward Maui and the Big Island, with leeward portions of all islands seeing some rain as well. A drier and more typical trade wind pattern is expected Tuesday night through late next week.
East-facing shore surf will remain below normal through the weekend due to lighter trades upstream of the state. Short period east wind wave swell generated by the remnants of Fernanda, along with long period east swell generated from Hurricane Hilary currently moving west of the southern tip of Baja California Sur, will likely increase eastern shore surf from Monday night through Wednesday.
East-facing shore surf heights are forecast to peak out just below surf advisory thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as this triple shot of locally-generated trade wind wave swell and swells from both Fernanda and Hilary arrive. South shore surf will remain small through the day with a small, medium period swell arriving early next week.