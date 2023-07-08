Saturday Morning Weather - Breezy Trades Continue, Light, Scattered Showers, Partly Cloudy Skies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing through Monday, strongest over the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas mainly during nights and mornings with some of these showers reaching leeward communities at times.
The remnants of former tropical cyclone Adrian should ease the trades and increase shower coverage and intensity Monday night into Wednesday. Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return late Wednesday through the end of the work week.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Surf along north and west facing shores will rise today as a small north-northwest swell arrives. This north-northwest swell will linger into Sunday, then move out by Monday.
Surf along south facing shores will remain around the summertime average through the weekend, then trend up early next week as a south-southwest swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the weekend, then ease early next week as the trades trend down slightly.