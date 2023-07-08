 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Saturday Morning Weather - Breezy Trades Continue, Light, Scattered Showers, Partly Cloudy Skies

Future Forecast

HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing through Monday, strongest over the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas mainly during nights and mornings with some of these showers reaching leeward communities at times.

Things to Know - Weather

The remnants of former tropical cyclone Adrian should ease the trades and increase shower coverage and intensity Monday night into Wednesday. Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return late Wednesday through the end of the work week.

8-Day Forecast
Marine Alerts
Surf Forecast Graphic

An error occurred