...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, gusty trade winds, and low
relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at times
today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior
and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
SECTIONS OF All ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM HST
this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east around 20 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 40 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Saturday morning forecast: Red Flag Warning posted, breezy winds, warm temperatures
