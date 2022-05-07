 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Saturday forecast: Wind advisory warns of gusts up to 50 mph today, cloudy skies expected

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - A wind advisory is posted for parts of Maui County and the Big Island this morning. Models are indicating winds in the 20-30 mph range, gusting to 50 mph in some spots.

A Gale Warning is also posted for the Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, along with Ma'alaea Bay. Small Craft Advisories are posted for all remaining coastal waters.

Cloudy skies are in store for us this weekend with a departing disturbance bringing us high clouds. Rainfall rates are expected to be in trace amounts statewide. Just filtered sunshine for us today with that blanket of clouds.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80's statewide.

Surfwise, our current south swell is on the way down. East shores will stay up and blustery as long as those winds are blowing. North and west shores are forecast to be pretty small.

N: 1-3'

W: 2-4'

S: 4-6'

E: 5-7'

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

