...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet through late Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Saturday Forecast: High Surf Warning with passing trade wind showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -Light trade winds and big surf for Saturday.
Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday, partly sunny skies as a weak front nears the islands. Moisture from the old frontal boundary will bring increasing trade wind showers to the islands. Most of these showers will be focused windward and mauka. NE trade winds at 10-15 mph. Highs 77 to 83.
Sunday drier weather expected with trade winds at 10-15 mph. Highs 77 to 83.
Rain chances will increase some Monday night into Tuesday. Stronger trades expected Tuesday into Wednesday.
A High Surf Warning is for North and West Shores. A WNW swell will likely peak in the early morning hours Saturday but linger until Sunday morning.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.