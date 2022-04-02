 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Saturday forecast: Gusty winds, rainbow weather, NW swell peaks

  • Updated
  • 0
maui rainbow jacaranda

Image: Jimmie Hepp, Maui rainbow

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds will continue to increase and become gusty through the weekend in the 15-25 mph range.

Showers will favor windward slopes and, aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas should see little rainfall.

Looking ahead, increasing moisture could enhance shower coverage early next week as another disturbance moves into the area.

A long-period northwest swell will spread down the island chain and peak early Saturda morning at advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.

This swell will gradually lower from late Saturday night through early next week.

The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to become elevated and rough along east facing shores this weekend. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores.

Background south swell energy will maintain small. Near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores.

North: 12-16'

West: 8-12'

South: 1-3'

East: 5-7'

