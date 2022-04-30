Saturday forecast: Breezy winds, enhanced showers ahead

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Our weather forecast is in flux right now. A nearby disturbance is expected to bring an enhancement in showers for windward and mauka areas across the state.
The highest chances for wetter weather are for windward spots and for the southern end of the state. Sunday afternoon there is even a chance for isolated thunderstorms in some spots.
Winds are expected out of the ENE from 15 to 25 mph Saturday, increasing on Sunday and possibly approaching wind advisory levels in some of our windiest spots across the state.
The disturbance is also bringing its fair share of cloud cover. High clouds will stream overhead through the middle of the week peeling off of this weather feature.
Surfwise, a new NW swell is expected to fill in Sunday night and could flirt with advisory levels Tuesday/Wednesday. A new long period SSW is also expected to fill in late Sunday. This swell is forecast to be above summertime averages starting Monday and through much of the work week.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.