Saturday extended hour for Honolulu Skyline

Weather Anchor
HONOLULU (KITV4) - With the highly anticipated crowds of the Waipahu Street Fests, the Honolulu Skyline Rail System has extended their Saturday hours.
For Saturday only, riders traveling from west Oahu, will be able to use the following stations during its special hours:
- Kualakai East Kapolei station
- Honouliuli Ho'opili station
- Ho'ae'ae West Loch
Riders traveling from the opposite direction will be able to have the extended hours in these following locations:
- Halaulani LCC station
- Kalauao Pearlridge station
- Halawa Aloha Stadium station
Hours operation will be from 8am to 10pm.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
