Saturday evening weather: Breezy winds, small surf, enhanced showers ahead

hoomaluhia botanical gardens

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, high pressure north-northeast of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place through the middle of next week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas mainly at night and through the early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. 

